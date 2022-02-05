UrduPoint.com

People Of Pakistan Stands With Their Kashmiri Brethren: Bangash

Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2022 | 05:30 PM

People of Pakistan stands with their Kashmiri brethren: Bangash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher education Kamran Bangash on Saturday said the purpose of celebrating Kashmir Solidarity Day was to send a message to the world that the whole nation stands with the Kashmiri people.

In a message in connection with 'Kashmir Solidarity Day', the minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan the issue of Kashmir was being raised at every forum. "We have always stood by the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)," he added.

He said that despite the oppression and barbarism of India, the children of Kashmir stand for their right to self determination.

