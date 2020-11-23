UrduPoint.com
People Of Pakistan United On Kashmir Issue: Governor

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Monday said that every Pakistani, including the government and the opposition, was united on the Kashmir issue

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Monday said that every Pakistani, including the government and the opposition, was united on the Kashmir issue.

Addressing the Kashmir Conference at Governor's House, Lahore, he said that Kashmir was the lifeblood for Pakistan and everyone in country was ready to sacrifice their lives for its independence. He added Narendra Modi was the world's biggest murderer of humanity and a terrorist.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik, MPA Musarat Jamshed Cheema, Kashmiri Leader Kanwal Hayat, MPA Sardar Mahendra Pal Singh, Mufti Abdul Qawi, Chairman Red Crescent Abrar-ul-Haq and others were also present.

Punjab Governor said that Indian forces, under the leadership of Narendra Modi, had broken the mountains of oppression on Kashmiris. He said that Modi was committing genocide of Kashmiris and become the biggest terrorist in the world. He added that today not only Kashmiris but also other minorities including Muslims inside India were being killed by RSS terrorists in daylight and the world has remained a silent spectator which was not acceptable at all.

He urged the world powers to take serious notice of this terrorism of Indian government in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and stop India from this terrorism. "I am in touch with the European Parliament and UK, on the Kashmir issue and the Kashmir issue was being highlighted at every international forum.'' The governor said that today in Kashmir children were being killed in front of their parents and unfortunately Indian atrocities were not end. He said that international communities know how India was killing and oppressing Kashmiris.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has proved that he was the ambassador of Kashmir by highlighting the Kashmir issue all over the world. She said PM Imran Khan was raising his voice at every forum for the liberation of Kashmiris. She said that every person living in Pakistan stands with Kashmiris.

She said that national and international media was also exposing Indian terrorism in front of world. She added the government of Pakistan has spread the voice of Kashmiris in all corners of the world. She maintained time was not far when Kashmir would be free and the atrocities of India would end.

