People of Pakistan want independent, sovereign Palestine

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) Chairman of the Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC), Maulana Tahir Ashrafi, said on Sunday that the people of Pakistan maintained a resolute position on the Palestine issue, aligning with the stance originally articulated by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He made these remarks while addressing a conference to express solidarity with the people of Palestine. There are two big issues of Muslim ummah: Palestine and Kashmir. Pakistan wants to provide complete justice to the people of Kashmir and Palestine, he added. We wish Palestine should have the status of an independent and sovereign government with its capital in Al-Quds Al-Sharif, Ashrafi added.

He, however, hoped that the upcoming conference of Arab countries in Riaz (Saudi Arabia) on the issue of Palestine would bring good news.

Maulana Tahir Ashraf strongly condemned the new wave of terrorism in the country.

He stated that enemies wanted to sabotage the peaceful environment of the country through terror. Now, Pakistan is heading toward economic stability, and the terrorists want to destabilize it.

Ashrafi stated, The Afghans are our brothers, and we want Afghanistan to make progress. He said that illegal Afghans could not be allowed to stay illegally in the country. Pakistan has always served the people of Afghanistan. Peace in Pakistan is vital for peace in Afghanistan, and vice versa.

Maulana Tahir Ashrafi also criticized propaganda against institutions of security. He added that if the culprits of May 9 were punished, then there would not have been propaganda. He called for strict action against the people involved in propaganda.

He also demanded that the chief justice of Pakistan improve the system of justice. Ashrafi also suggested filing a review petition with the Supreme Court regarding military courts.