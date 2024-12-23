People of Punjab experiencing real change now: Azma

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz's joy at the scholarship cheque distribution ceremony was truly noticeable.

The Punjab government is providing laptops to children instead of petrol bombs, she said and added that under the Maryam Nawaz leadership, the people of Punjab are experiencing a real change. Azma said that there was a past era of turmoil of the "Fitna party" in which children of the nation were urged to "kill, destroy and make petrol bombs." Now, under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif's daughter, we are seeing a new era where children are being given laptops.

For the convenience of students, electric bikes are also being provided to them, interest-free loans for businesses, and scholarships are being awarded for children’s education, she added. The minister said the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was to equip children with modern education so they could play a key role in changing the country's future. Our government believes in practical politics and public service, not in propaganda. This is why, in our one-year term, improvements are visible in every sector, she added. The "Fitna group" had left no stone unturned in destroying every institution of Pakistan, she concluded.