People of Saraiki-belt throw petals in River Indus to observe World Water Day

The Saraiki people here Wednesday observed World Water Day by throwing flowers and petals in River Indus

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) ::The Saraiki people here Wednesday observed World Water Day by throwing flowers and petals in River Indus.

The scores of people belonging to Saraiki belt of the district including Tank, Parova and Pharpur marched from Circular Road towards the River Indus also known as "Sindhu" by locals.

They were presenting Jhumar (a traditional dance prevailing in the Saraiki-belt including most of the parts of Southern Punjab) on drumbeats and expressed their concern on pollution in river Indus. The participants, wearing block printed dark blue shawls (traditional Ajrak), were carrying follower buckets in their hands.

A renowned Saraiki poet and intellectual Saeed Akhtar Sial while talking to media said that there were fewer initiatives on part of administration to prevent water pollution. He said both public and administration's apathy were responsible for becoming River Indus polluted.

Qaisar Anwar, a Saraiki Intellectual was of the view that all other forms of violence, if combined, do not kill more people than being claimed by unsafe and polluted water each year.

The participants were chanting slogans and demanded for taking coherent steps for prevention of the River Indus from becoming polluted.