People Of Shakardara Are Friendly : SAPM

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 09:00 PM

HASSANABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) for Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said that people of Shakardara had a loving relationship with the people of the country and politicians.

The people of Shakardara are poor but they are loyal to the country, he added.

He said this while addressing a meeting organized by Ali Asghar Patwari and his brother Chairman Zamrud Khan in Shakardara.

Malik Amin Aslam said that deceitful politicians gave lovely pop very well.

" By the grace of Allah, Ali Asghar is a true man, so we We will go with them. A year ago, they came to me to build a hospital and gave us the land themselves," he added.

He said that two plants of clean water had been set up in Shakardara so that the people could get relief from contagious diseases.

More Stories From Pakistan

