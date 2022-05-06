People of Shangla all set to give historic welcome to PM: Muqam

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs, Engr Amir Muqam here on Friday said that people of Shangla were all set to give a historic welcome to Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif due at Bisham on Saturday.

Talking to APP here at his native town Alpuri, Amir Muqam said"The people of Shangla are eagerly awaiting to see their great beloved leader Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, who is working tirelessly to take the country's out of existing challenges." He said"Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is living in people hearts and people of Shangle were ready to give historic welcome to him." Muqam said Bisham City has been decorated with PMLN flags, portraits of PM Shehbaz Sharif and others PMLN leaders having a festive look.

Amir Muqam said the Prime Minister was taking concrete steps for development and prosperity of people.

The PM Adviser said all attempts of opposition to divert the government attention from people issues would bound to fail.

He said people have rejected the protest demonstrations and public meetings of PTI as they wanted resolution of their problems.

Muqam said Imran Khan had deceived masses in the name of change and religion and his baseless narrative of foreign conspiracy was also rejected by National Security Committee, former Pakistani Ambassador at US Asad Majeed Khan and people of Pakistan.

Despite PTI long nine years rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said problems people of the province has been increased and it's people were now looking towards PML-N for resolution of their issues and uniformed development.

He said PTI lacked people welfare agenda and has spoiled nearly four years of the nation.

Muqam said Imran Khan had neither fulfilled the promise of providing jobs to 10 million people nor constructed five million houses for poor, adding PTI Chairman has completely failed to convert PM House to a university.