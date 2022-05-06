UrduPoint.com

People Of Shangla All Set To Give Historic Welcome To PM: Muqam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2022 | 08:29 PM

People of Shangla all set to give historic welcome to PM: Muqam

Advisor to the Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs, Engr Amir Muqam here on Friday said that people of Shangla were all set to give a historic welcome to Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif due at Bisham on Saturday

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs, Engr Amir Muqam here on Friday said that people of Shangla were all set to give a historic welcome to Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif due at Bisham on Saturday.

Talking to APP here at his native town Alpuri, Amir Muqam said"The people of Shangla are eagerly awaiting to see their great beloved leader Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, who is working tirelessly to take the country's out of existing challenges." He said"Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is living in people hearts and people of Shangle were ready to give historic welcome to him." Muqam said Bisham City has been decorated with PMLN flags, portraits of PM Shehbaz Sharif and others PMLN leaders having a festive look.

Amir Muqam said the Prime Minister was taking concrete steps for development and prosperity of people.

The PM Adviser said all attempts of opposition to divert the government attention from people issues would bound to fail.

He said people have rejected the protest demonstrations and public meetings of PTI as they wanted resolution of their problems.

Muqam said Imran Khan had deceived masses in the name of change and religion and his baseless narrative of foreign conspiracy was also rejected by National Security Committee, former Pakistani Ambassador at US Asad Majeed Khan and people of Pakistan.

Despite PTI long nine years rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said problems people of the province has been increased and it's people were now looking towards PML-N for resolution of their issues and uniformed development.

He said PTI lacked people welfare agenda and has spoiled nearly four years of the nation.

Muqam said Imran Khan had neither fulfilled the promise of providing jobs to 10 million people nor constructed five million houses for poor, adding PTI Chairman has completely failed to convert PM House to a university.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Resolution Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Protest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Amir Muqam Shangla Alpuri All From Government Million Jobs Opposition

Recent Stories

37 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

37 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

46 seconds ago
 Ukraine forces accuse Russia of firing during Azov ..

Ukraine forces accuse Russia of firing during Azovstal evacuation

48 seconds ago
 Exports grow by 25.46pc to $26.228 billion in 10 m ..

Exports grow by 25.46pc to $26.228 billion in 10 months

51 seconds ago
 ATC reserves verdict in sabzi mandi blast case

ATC reserves verdict in sabzi mandi blast case

53 seconds ago
 Ziaullah Langu expresses sorrow over damage of ear ..

Ziaullah Langu expresses sorrow over damage of earthquake hit areas of Khuzdar

27 minutes ago
 Training of zoo keepers with world class experts s ..

Training of zoo keepers with world class experts sought

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.