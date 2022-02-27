UrduPoint.com

People Of Sindh Fed Up With PPP's Rule: Qureshi

Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2022 | 12:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Vice Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday said that people of Sindh were fed up with the PPP's rule in Sindh and they were looking for an alternate leadership.

In a press statement, Qureshi said that PTI's 'Huqooq-e-Sindh' march had reached Sukkur from Ghotki after passing through different areas. The masses on its way had warmly welcomed the march as they had been the democratic people and followers of the democratic norms.

If the PPP leadership had the right to present their viewpoint in Punjab province, then the PTI leadership had the same right to visit Sindh province, the PTI stalwart further added.

The PTI's march led by VC Shah Mahmood Qureshi and PTI Sindh president Ali Zaidi on Sunday will head towards Jacobabad after passing through Shikarpur and Kashmore.

On its way, the PTI's top leadership would address public gatherings at different places.

