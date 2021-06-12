People of Sindh hailed federal budget 2021-22

People belonging to various walks of life have hailed the federal budget for fiscal year 2021-22

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :People belonging to various walks of life have hailed the Federal budget for fiscal year 2021-22.

Talking to APP here on Saturday,PML-Functional Finance Secretary Sindh Syed Shafqat Shah said the government had announced a business-friendly budget despite economic crunch and a number of challenges on different fronts. It was a balanced budget. National exports had reached to 25 billion Dollars while industry was running with its full capacity which was appreciated, he added.

He said that Rs 2,135 billion allocation in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) was highly laudable adding that we must appreciate the government which announced minimum wage increased to Rs 20,000 during these circumstances.

President Ghareeb Abad Shopkeepers Association Sukkur, Lala Abid Khokhar said that the PTI led government successfully steering the country out of economic crisis and now it was stable and could meet any future challenge.�He lauded the efforts of the Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding Rs12 billion special grant for Sindh adding that the budget will boost economy and benefits for all sections of society adding that the government had announced a business and people friendly budget.

Vice President, Association of Private Institutions (API), Ms Rubina Kayani paid tribute to Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team to provided Rs 66 billion to the Higher Education Commission for education programmes, and Rs 44 billion under the development fund.

She said that the budget would ensure sustainable growth besides helping farmers, youths, salaried class and poor segment of society.

Renowned social developer, Shaista Khoso said that despite critical challenges, the government had successfully turn around the economy which was now on a positive trajectory.�She said that people would benefit from the several programs.

She�hailed�the relief for farmers and business community in the federal budget of 2021-22. She hoped that poverty would be decreased in the country.

A renowned businessman and President Anjuman-e- Tajraan, Khairpur Lala Ghaffar Shaikh said government�had presented best possible budget that will not only revitalize crippling economy but provide a relief to the price hike-stricken masses, he added.

He said that measures announced in the budget will help solve energy crisis, get rid of whooping circular debt, improve revenue collection, and create jobs for the unemployed youth.

A notable, social development activist and Organizer of the Shaheed Dodo Soomro Welfare Orgnization Sindh, Nizam uddin Soomro welcomed allocation of Rs12 billion allocated for agriculture sector and 10pc increasing in the salary of employees. He termed�the federal budget historic and peoples-friendly.