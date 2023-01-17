ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Minister for Railways, Khawaja Saad Rafique Tuesday said that the people of Sindh had rejected the fake popularity of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in local government elections in the province.

In a tweet, the minister congratulated the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Jamaat-i-Islami (JI), especially Hafiz Naeem for their victory in local government polls in Sindh.

Saad Rafique said that the absence of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) in local government elections in Karachi was not positive for the political and democratic process.

The minister said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) should go for self-accountability for not participating in the local government elections in Sindh province.