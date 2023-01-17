UrduPoint.com

People Of Sindh Reject PTI's Fake Popularity: Saad

Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2023 | 01:20 PM

People of Sindh reject PTI's fake popularity: Saad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Minister for Railways, Khawaja Saad Rafique Tuesday said that the people of Sindh had rejected the fake popularity of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in local government elections in the province.

In a tweet, the minister congratulated the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Jamaat-i-Islami (JI), especially Hafiz Naeem for their victory in local government polls in Sindh.

Saad Rafique said that the absence of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) in local government elections in Karachi was not positive for the political and democratic process.

The minister said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) should go for self-accountability for not participating in the local government elections in Sindh province.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Khawaja Saad Rafique Muslim Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

PCB is likely to hire Shoaib Akhtar as bowling con ..

PCB is likely to hire Shoaib Akhtar as bowling consultant

16 minutes ago
 ADNOC partners with 44.01 to turn CO2 into rock

ADNOC partners with 44.01 to turn CO2 into rock

21 minutes ago
 UAE and Korea have well-established strategic rela ..

UAE and Korea have well-established strategic relations: Nahyan bin Mubarak

36 minutes ago
 UAE President issues Federal Law to establish Nati ..

UAE President issues Federal Law to establish National Media Office

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Nepa ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Nepal over victims of plane crash

1 hour ago
 President issues Federal Decree appointing Sheikh ..

President issues Federal Decree appointing Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.