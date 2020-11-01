UrduPoint.com
People Of Sindh Stand Shoulder To Shoulder With Pak Army, PDM Doing Anti State Politics : Haleem Adil Sheikh

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 08:00 PM

People of Sindh stand shoulder to shoulder with Pak Army, PDM doing anti state politics : Haleem Adil Sheikh

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Vice President and leader of parliamentary party in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has said the politics of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is against the State.

According to a press release issued here on Sunday, Sheikh while addressing a rally in Mithi, Tharparkar district, said the statement of former National Assembly's Speaker Ayaz Sadiq was a continuation of the statements of ex Prime Minister and PML-N's leader Nawaz Sharif.

He said the rally had been organized to express solidarity with the brave armed forces of Pakistan which were being politically targeted by the PDM in order to secure a pardon from accountability in the form of the Musharraf era National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO).

The PTI rally led by Sheikh marched from Sadiq Fakir to the Kashmir Chowk, with a large number of citizens carrying flags and placards.

Sheikh said the PDM should feel ashamed as they were talking against the Pak Army which had offered great sacrifices for the nation and country.

He said that a large number of the people belonging to Hindu community also participated in the rally to show their anger over the nefarious agenda of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said presently Prime Minister Imran Khan was the role of a nation building leader.

"The 60 million people of Sindh are standing shoulder to shoulder with the Pak Army," he observed.

He reiterated that the PTI did not support the division of Sindh but only progress and development in the province.

"The Federal government doesn't want to occupy the 2 islands of Sindh," he clarified and compared the federal initiative with the thousands of acres of land scam in Malir, Karachi, by Pakistan Peoples Party's Sindh government which he said had displaced thousands of poor people.

The PTI's leaders Ameenullah Moosakheil, Haji Nisar Arain, Akber Khan Pali, Nadeem Rajput, Bhagwandas Bheel, Kirshan Sharma, Lajpat Bheel, Aftab Qureshi and others also spoke.

