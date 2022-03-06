People of South Punjab rejected looters, plunderers: Farrukh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Sunday said the mammoth public gathering at Mailsi public meeting indicated that the people of South Punjab rejected the looters and plunderers of national wealth.

The minister said in a tweet while sharing a video of gathering, saying that people of Southern Punjab will accord an exemplary reception to Prime Minister Imran Khan.