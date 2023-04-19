People of Sukkur fully prepared to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2023 | 05:00 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :People of the Sukkur seem to be fully prepared to celebrate Eidul Fitr with religious zeal and fervour. Some important public and private buildings, including shopping centers, have been decorated and illuminated. The roads and streets of the Sukkur especially those approaching Eidgahs, mosques and Imambargahs have been washed and cleaned.

According to the police, fool-proof security arrangements have been made to ensure safety of life and property of the citizens. The police and Shahbaz Rangers will also be deployed at mosques, Imambargahs and Eidgahs.

Eid prayers will be held in several mosques, Eidgahs and Imambargahs of the district. The government functionaries, politicians and elite of the district will perform prayers in their respective residential areas.

Ex Sindh Chief Minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah will celebrate the Eid in his native town Khairpur Mirs' some 20 kilometers away from here.

Federal Minister for Water Resources, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Senator Islamuddin Sheikh, MNA Noman islam Sheikh, ex Mayor Sukkur Arslan Shaikh, MPA Syed Furrukh Shah and MPA Syed Awais Shah will perform Eid ul Fitr prayers at main Eid Gah Sukkur. After Eid prayers, from 0900 to 430 hours, they will meet general public and prominent citizens and exchange Eid greetings with them.

The Jail Superintendent Sukkur Prisons, Ashfaq Kalwar told APP here on Wednesday that special arrangements have also been made within the premises of central jail for Eid prayers, while all deputy superintendents have been directed to offer prayers along with the inmates in their respective prisons. The daily rations of all prisoners have also been doubled on Eid day.

Meanwhile, foolproof security arrangements have been made to avoid any untoward incident on the Eid day.

