People of Sukkur offers Salat ul Tauba

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :People of Sukkur and its adjoining areas on Friday offered two rakats of Salat ul Tauba to seek forgiveness from Allah Almighty to save the mankind from Coronavirus.

Earlier, Ulema advised the people to seek forgiveness and repentance in individual prayers at their homes, which could help save the humanity from the current catastrophe.

The Mayor Sukkur, Arslan Shaikh also urged the Ulema to play their role in creating awareness about the preventive measures against Coronavirus.