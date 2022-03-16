UrduPoint.com

People Of Swat To Come Out Against The Corrupt For The Sake Of Country And The Future Of Their Children: Prime Minister

Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2022 | 09:43 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan, while referring to the opposition parties' no-trust motion, said he would hunt down the "three mice", which had joined hands and come out to defeat him

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan, while referring to the opposition parties' no-trust motion, said he would hunt down the "three mice", which had joined hands and come out to defeat him.

He was critical of the PML-N and the PPP for raising the country's debt four times during their 10 years of rule (2008-18) and spending public money on private foreign visits. "They protected their personal interests at the cost of country's interest", he remarked.

The prime minister urged the people of Swat to come out against the corrupt for the sake of country and the future of their children.

Challenging the PML-N and PPP to compare their governments' performance with that of the PTI's during the last over three years, he said the opposition parties feared from the country's progress achieved by the PTI government.

The prime minister said the way his government tackled the COVID-19 pandemic situation as well as the country's economy through successful policies was appreciated by the world.

He mentioned historic increase in the country's exports and revenue collection, which led to the government's decision to reduce the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 10 per liter and electricity tariff by Rs 5 per unit.

The prime minister also mentioned the record production of wheat, maize, rice and sugarcane crops, which led to realization of additional incomes for farmers; enhanced IT sector exports; and billion tree tsunami to tackle the challenge of climate change as the present government's achievements.

He further said the initiation of 10 dam projects, including Mohmand, Dasu and Diamer Bhasha to be completed by the years 2025 and 2028 would increase the country's water reservoirs and help boost the agriculture sector.

