Open Menu

People Offer Prayers Of Ramazan’s First Friday In Quetta

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2025 | 04:20 PM

People offer prayers of Ramazan’s first Friday in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Faithful Muslims offered prayers of Holy Month of Ramazan’s first Friday in respective areas of Quetta City with amidst tight security.

Scholars highlighted the importance of the Holy month of Ramazan saying that people should respect of this blessing month.

They also urged the people including philanthropists to help needy people in this month so that they could not face any difficulties during the month of Ramazan.

Scholars and people also prayed stability of the country, the freedom of the Kashmir and unity of Muslim Umma.

The district police have made foolproof security arrangements to avoid any untoward situation during first Jumma prayers of Ramazan in the provincial metropolis.

A comprehensive traffic plan was also in place for smooth traffic flow on all major thoroughfares.

Recent Stories

DP World, Mawani inaugurate SAR3 billion terminal ..

DP World, Mawani inaugurate SAR3 billion terminal in Jeddah

6 minutes ago
 ERC brings community together with largest Iftar e ..

ERC brings community together with largest Iftar ever in Mukalla

6 minutes ago
 Investopia's fifth edition to take place on March ..

Investopia's fifth edition to take place on March 31 in Abu Dhabi

51 minutes ago
 Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed explores future of financ ..

Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed explores future of finance in age of intelligence

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi’s Visiting Physician Programme support ..

Abu Dhabi’s Visiting Physician Programme supports over 3,200 patients

1 hour ago
 Emirates forges 11 strategic agreements at ITB Ber ..

Emirates forges 11 strategic agreements at ITB Berlin 2025

1 hour ago
Australia tells thousands to evacuate as tropical ..

Australia tells thousands to evacuate as tropical cyclone Alfred nears

2 hours ago
 Dubai Charity Association, TECOM Group launch thir ..

Dubai Charity Association, TECOM Group launch third edition of 'The Good Store'

2 hours ago
 China confident in achieving 5% economic growth ta ..

China confident in achieving 5% economic growth target for 2025

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs serves 60,000 iftar meals, fostering ..

Dubai Customs serves 60,000 iftar meals, fostering community spirit at Ramadan t ..

2 hours ago
 Abdul Rahim Al Zarooni contributes AED10 million t ..

Abdul Rahim Al Zarooni contributes AED10 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaig ..

2 hours ago
 vivo V50 5G Launched in Pakistan: Capture Every Ch ..

Vivo V50 5G Launched in Pakistan: Capture Every Cherished Memory with ZEISS Port ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan