People offer prayers of Ramazan’s first Friday in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Faithful Muslims offered prayers of Holy Month of Ramazan’s first Friday in respective areas of Quetta City with amidst tight security.

Scholars highlighted the importance of the Holy month of Ramazan saying that people should respect of this blessing month.

They also urged the people including philanthropists to help needy people in this month so that they could not face any difficulties during the month of Ramazan.

Scholars and people also prayed stability of the country, the freedom of the Kashmir and unity of Muslim Umma.

The district police have made foolproof security arrangements to avoid any untoward situation during first Jumma prayers of Ramazan in the provincial metropolis.

A comprehensive traffic plan was also in place for smooth traffic flow on all major thoroughfares.