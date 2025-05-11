Open Menu

People Offer Sajidah-e-Shukr Over Success Of Bunyan-um-Marsoos

Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2025 | 08:00 PM

People offer Sajidah-e-Shukr over success of Bunyan-um-Marsoos

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) People offered Sajidah-e-Shukr in a strong expression of national gratitude and religious unity over the historic success of the operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos.

In a Youm-e-Tashakur function, Chairman Ulema Council Sahibzada Zahid Mehmood Qasmi said the people offered Sajidah-e-Shukr across all mosques and seminaries of Ulema Council by following a decisive retaliation of Pak army through operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos against Indian aggression.

He acknowledged the vital diplomatic roles played by countries like the United States, Saudi Arabia, China, the UAE, Türkiye, Qatar, and the United Kingdom in mediating for a ceasefire. “We are deeply thankful to our brotherly and friendly nations for standing with Pakistan during this critical time”, he added.

He said that the success of operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos was made possible by divine help, national resilience and unity of all segments of society. He paid rich tribute to the government, the Pak armed forces, religious scholars and the entire nation for their collective resolve.

He also prayed for the martyrs who lost their lives during the Indian aggression and wished a speedy recovery for the injured. He highlighted the importance of expressing gratitude to Allah Almighty for granting this victory and said that the nation must bow in thankfulness to the Lord, Who blessed us with this triumph.

He said, "We are proud of our armed forces for giving a well-coordinated and robust response to the enemy. This victory belongs to the entire nation," he added.

