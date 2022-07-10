UrduPoint.com

People Offered Eid Prayer At Around 1,000 Mosques, Imam Bargah In Hyderabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 10, 2022 | 10:50 PM

People offered Eid prayer at around 1,000 mosques, Imam bargah in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2022 ) :People from all walk of life offered Eid Ul Azha prayer at around 1,000 mosques, Imam bargah including 115 big and small Eidgah here on Sunday.

The biggest congregations took place at 12 Eidgah with the largest one at Eidgah in Rani Bagh.

More than 2,500 security personnel including volunteers were deployed for the security duty.

The staff of Hyderabad Metropolitan Corporation (HMC), Qasimabad Municipal Committee, Municipal Committee Tandojam and District Council Hyderabad was directed to collect animals offal from all parts of the city.

They were indeed given the double task of cleaning sludge from drains and solid waste amid the monsoon rains.

However, heaps of garbage, swampy roads and streets made life difficult in the neighbourhoods.

