People offered prayers on demise of Balochistan Governor’s nephew

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Thousands of people offered special prayers for the late Sheikh Malail Khan Mandukhel after attending his third day (Sohim) who was nephew of Governor Balochistan Sheikh Jafar Khan Mandukhel and son of Sheikh Saeed Ahmed Mandukhel.

The Governor is continuously present at the Fateha of his late nephew at Jamia Masjid Samungli Road Jinnah Town from morning till evening.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti, former Senate Chairman of Pakistan Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Speaker Balochistan Assembly, provincial ministers, assembly members, advisers, parliamentary secretaries, political elites, scholars and elders, tribal elders and high government officials including people belonging to the fields and schools of thought condoled with the Governor Balochistan on the death of his nephew.

They also prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal abode with peace and grant courage to bereaved family members.