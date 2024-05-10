Open Menu

People Offered Prayers On Demise Of Balochistan Governor’s Nephew

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2024 | 01:00 AM

People offered prayers on demise of Balochistan Governor’s nephew

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Thousands of people offered special prayers for the late Sheikh Malail Khan Mandukhel after attending his third day (Sohim) who was nephew of Governor Balochistan Sheikh Jafar Khan Mandukhel and son of Sheikh Saeed Ahmed Mandukhel.

The Governor is continuously present at the Fateha of his late nephew at Jamia Masjid Samungli Road Jinnah Town from morning till evening.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti, former Senate Chairman of Pakistan Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Speaker Balochistan Assembly, provincial ministers, assembly members, advisers, parliamentary secretaries, political elites, scholars and elders, tribal elders and high government officials including people belonging to the fields and schools of thought condoled with the Governor Balochistan on the death of his nephew.

They also prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal abode with peace and grant courage to bereaved family members.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Senate Balochistan Chief Minister Governor Road Sarfraz Ahmed Mosque Family From Government Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

London, Frankfurt stocks hit record highs on rate- ..

London, Frankfurt stocks hit record highs on rate-cut hopes

1 hour ago
 May 9 culprits must be brought to logical end: Han ..

May 9 culprits must be brought to logical end: Hanif Abbasi

1 hour ago
 Sanchez escapes through dust and gravel for nervy ..

Sanchez escapes through dust and gravel for nervy Giro triumph

1 hour ago
 Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to condemn ..

Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to condemn May 9 attacks

1 hour ago
 Spain govt vows to block hostile BBVA bid for riva ..

Spain govt vows to block hostile BBVA bid for rival bank

1 hour ago
 NADRA holds open court to resolve public issues in ..

NADRA holds open court to resolve public issues in Quetta

1 hour ago
In south Brazil, race on to deliver aid ahead of n ..

In south Brazil, race on to deliver aid ahead of new storms

1 hour ago
 Appeals against cipher case verdict adjourned till ..

Appeals against cipher case verdict adjourned till May 15

1 hour ago
 PIPS collaborates with CfP to enhance technologica ..

PIPS collaborates with CfP to enhance technological, educational infrastructure

1 hour ago
 China launches new satellite

China launches new satellite

1 hour ago
 Incidents of misbehavior with patrolling officers ..

Incidents of misbehavior with patrolling officers are unacceptable: IG NH&MP

1 hour ago
 Police arrests drug supplier, recover mainpuri

Police arrests drug supplier, recover mainpuri

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan