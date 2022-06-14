People on ECL to not travel abroad without prior approval from Interior Ministry: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Tuesday make it compulsory for people whom names were on Exist Control List (ECL) to obtain prior approval from the Interior Ministry before traveling abroad

A five-member larger bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar heard the suo moto notice case.

The Chief Justice had taken suo moto notice on the recommendations of a SC judge on perceived interference in the independence of the prosecution branch in the performance of its power and duties for investigation and prosecution of pending criminal matters involving persons in authority in government.

During the course of proceedings, Additional Attorney General (AAG) Aamir Rehman said that a meeting was held in the attorney general's office which was attended by all stakeholders.

He said that the cabinet committee on ECL met on Monday (Yesterday) and discussed all the observations and questions of the top court. He said that the Attorney General was also summoned by the committee.

Upon this, Justice Mazhar asked the AAG to submit minutes of the meeting. The AAG replied that the minutes would be available within two days.

He said that the AGP office had also formulated Standard Operations Procedures (SOPs) regarding amendments in the ECL rules and had forwarded them to all the stakeholders.

He said that the names removed from the list would be reviewed again one by one.

Justice Ijaz asked what would happen to the names that had already been removed from the ECL.

Aamir Rehman said that new rules would be made after consultation with the National Accountability Bureau and the Federal Investigation Agency.

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial asked how the beneficiaries of ECL could amend the rules. He said that people in power benefitting from amendments made to the ECP rules. People whose names were on the ECL would not be allowed to travel abroad without permission from the Interior Ministry, he added.

He said that the rule of law was important and there should be no compromise on the usual procedure for people whose cases were pending.

Discussing the economic crisis, the Chief Justice said that the current situation was unique as the country was suffering from an economic crisis.

The executive should use their powers in the light of the law and Constitution and the court would not allow anyone to exceed its limits, he added.

Meanwhile, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) submitted the record of 42 high-profile cases while the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) pleaded the court to grant two weeks' time for the submission of records. Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till June 27.