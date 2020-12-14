UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

People Once Again Rejected PDM: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 12:40 AM

People once again rejected PDM: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine on Sunday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) could not attract people in its Lahore public meeting.

In a statement, he said the people had vehemently once again rejected the agenda of PDM, the so called alliance of 11 political parties of opposition, as the masses were now well aware of their politics of personal interest.

He maintained that these parties were putting lives of the people at risk by conducting such gatherings in the wake of coronavirus.

The minister said the opposition would be held responsible for spread of COVID-19 as standard operating procedures (SOPs) related to the virus were violated in Lahore gathering. He said people of Pakistan had now understood dual political standards of the opposition.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Alliance Sunday Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Government Media Office holds meeting on futur ..

59 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed crowns winner of Formula 1 Etihad A ..

1 hour ago

Dutch driver Verstappen finishes Formula 1 Etihad ..

2 hours ago

DHA&#039;s 9th edition of blood donation campaign ..

2 hours ago

Dubai International Airport receives first flight ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Clean Energy Busi ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.