People once again rejected PDM: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine on Sunday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) could not attract people in its Lahore public meeting.

In a statement, he said the people had vehemently once again rejected the agenda of PDM, the so called alliance of 11 political parties of opposition, as the masses were now well aware of their politics of personal interest.

He maintained that these parties were putting lives of the people at risk by conducting such gatherings in the wake of coronavirus.

The minister said the opposition would be held responsible for spread of COVID-19 as standard operating procedures (SOPs) related to the virus were violated in Lahore gathering. He said people of Pakistan had now understood dual political standards of the opposition.