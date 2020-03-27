UrduPoint.com
People Opt To Offer Prayers At Homes; Few Turn Up For Friday Prayers At Mosques

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 06:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Residents of the Federal Capital Friday opted for prayers at their homes and only limited people turned up at mosques to offer Jumu'a prayers due to the restricted movement in the wake of Coronavirus.

A survey on Friday indicated that majority of the people opted to offer Zuhr prayers at their homes.

Only few faithful attended the Friday prayers at Faisal mosque, led by Maulana Zia-ur-Rehman. The faithful enured significant distance among themselves during prayers.

Urdu speech primarily focused on elaborating preventive measures to save people from the coronavirus. Prayers were offered immediately after Arabic sermon.

In other congregational prayers, social distancing was duly observed in view of the precautionary measures due to novel coronavirus.

"Like the previous Jumu'a, I offered Zohar at home as our Prophet (PBUH) had allowed people to pray at their homes in case of rain or cold weather and even sickness," said Muhammad Khan, a resident of G-7/1.

