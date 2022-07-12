UrduPoint.com

People Paid Homage To Shaheed Benazir Bhutto On 3rd Day Of Eid

Faizan Hashmi Published July 12, 2022 | 09:20 PM

People paid homage to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto on 3rd day of Eid

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :Hundreds of men and women including young male and female belonging to various walks of life from Sindh Province on Tuesday reached Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto on the third day of the Eidul-Azha to visit the graves of martyrs of Bhutto Family.

They paid homage to the assassinated chairperson of PPP and former prime minister Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and other martyrs of Bhutto family on the eve of the Eid-ul-Azha.

People from Dadu, Hyderabad, Thatta, Karachi, Balouchistan, Ghotki, Sukkur, Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot,Sukkur, Khairpur, Shaheed Benazirabad(Nawabshah), Kashmore-Kandhkot, Shikarpur and Jacobabad reached Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto some 35 km from here.

They visited the grave of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, laid wreaths and offered fateha.

They also laid wreaths at the graves of Founder Chairman of PPP Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Late Begum Nusrat Bhutto, Late Mir Murtaza Bhutto and Late Mir Shahnawaz Bhutto and offered Fateha.

