People Paying No Heed To Imran's Allegations: Marriyum

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 10, 2022 | 08:14 PM

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday said the people were not paying any attention to Imran Khan who had hurled false allegations on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and others to remain relevant in the politics

"The politics of chaos, anarchy and hatred has been rejected by the people who pay no heed to Imran Khan's allegations anymore," she said in a news statement while reacting to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief's address to his party workers.

She said Imran Khan's speeches did not have any effect as the people had stopped listening to his "lies and allegations".

"Imran Khan is naming the prime minister and other officers just to remain relevant, but it does not bother to anyone," she added.

The minister said Imran Khan was "frustrated and bent upon creating chaos and anarchy in the country".

