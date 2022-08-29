UrduPoint.com

People, Philanthropists Should Give Donations To Reputed Entities: Chief Secretary

Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2022 | 07:00 PM

People, philanthropists should give donations to reputed entities: Chief Secretary

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahzad Bangash on Monday appealed to people, philanthropists to give their donations to only reputed and registered organizations with previous experience of donation collection and distribution, and discouraged unregistered and individual efforts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahzad Bangash on Monday appealed to people, philanthropists to give their donations to only reputed and registered organizations with previous experience of donation collection and distribution, and discouraged unregistered and individual efforts.

He also urged the people and the volunteers to give their donations in kind and deposit cash donations to official relief funds only so that it could be distributed among genuine affectees.

The chief secretary, in a letter to the district administration, also directed the officials to check the credentials of unregistered organizations and individuals collecting the flood donations, and dismantle all such camps.

He also directed to conduct need based assessment to determine the required goods and the quantity to avoid duplication of efforts, and also emphasized on collection of clothing, beddings, hygiene kits, mosquito repellants, general use medicines and dry ration for the flood victims.

He directed the district administration and the relief department to pay special emphasis on sanitary requirements of females and nutritional requirements of children and infants.

Shahzad said that collection through major charity organizations should be routed through district administrations to ensure optimal distributions, adding that an inventory should be maintained by the deputy commissioner concerned to ensure all affected areas were covered.

The chief secretary said that efforts should be made to protect philanthropists against fraud or lack of transparency.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Flood All

Recent Stories

All flood victims to receive Rs 25,000 each by Sep ..

All flood victims to receive Rs 25,000 each by Sept 3: Prime Minister

1 minute ago
 Qasim Naveed reviews relief activities in rain aff ..

Qasim Naveed reviews relief activities in rain affected areas of T.M.Khan

1 minute ago
 Destructive Pseudo-Pacifist Forces in Russia Recei ..

Destructive Pseudo-Pacifist Forces in Russia Received $66Mln From West in 2022 - ..

1 minute ago
 Hadiqa Kiani asks people to help flood victims

Hadiqa Kiani asks people to help flood victims

16 minutes ago
 Anti-Beggary Squads net 46 beggars from city roads ..

Anti-Beggary Squads net 46 beggars from city roads

2 minutes ago
 Five bids to smuggle wheat, flour foiled; 1395 bag ..

Five bids to smuggle wheat, flour foiled; 1395 bags confiscated

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.