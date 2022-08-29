People, philanthropists should give donations to reputed entities: Chief Secretary

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahzad Bangash on Monday appealed to people, philanthropists to give their donations to only reputed and registered organizations with previous experience of donation collection and distribution, and discouraged unregistered and individual efforts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahzad Bangash on Monday appealed to people, philanthropists to give their donations to only reputed and registered organizations with previous experience of donation collection and distribution, and discouraged unregistered and individual efforts.

He also urged the people and the volunteers to give their donations in kind and deposit cash donations to official relief funds only so that it could be distributed among genuine affectees.

The chief secretary, in a letter to the district administration, also directed the officials to check the credentials of unregistered organizations and individuals collecting the flood donations, and dismantle all such camps.

He also directed to conduct need based assessment to determine the required goods and the quantity to avoid duplication of efforts, and also emphasized on collection of clothing, beddings, hygiene kits, mosquito repellants, general use medicines and dry ration for the flood victims.

He directed the district administration and the relief department to pay special emphasis on sanitary requirements of females and nutritional requirements of children and infants.

Shahzad said that collection through major charity organizations should be routed through district administrations to ensure optimal distributions, adding that an inventory should be maintained by the deputy commissioner concerned to ensure all affected areas were covered.

The chief secretary said that efforts should be made to protect philanthropists against fraud or lack of transparency.