People Praise Governor Kundi’s Open-door Policy
Faizan Hashmi Published September 08, 2025 | 05:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi won praise from citizens and delegations during his ongoing visit to Dera Ismail Khan, where he continued meeting the public at his residence for a second consecutive day.
The delegations of party workers and social organizations from Dera Ismail Khan, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, and nearby areas called on the Governor to share their concerns and discuss matters of mutual interest. Many individuals also highlighted their personal issues.
The visitors commended Governor Kundi’s accessibility and people-friendly approach, calling him a true representative of the region.
They also acknowledged the Pakistan Peoples Party’s central leadership for appointing a worker-friendly leader as Governor.
