People praise relief package amid COVID 19 pandemic

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :People belonging to various sections of life have welcomed and appreciated Prime Minister's relief package amid COVID 19 pandemic.

President Chamber of Commerce and Industry Bahawalpur Javed Iqbal while talking to APP on phone, said that Rs150 billion relief package for poor segment of society shows Prime Minister Imran Khan's concern for the deprived ones of the country.

He said that people had gone jobless during the lockdown and it was important to take care of their basic needs. He said that Rs50 billion for utility stores will directly benefit the masses. Industrialist Pervaiz Shoukat told APP that the decrease in fuel prices will help the industries and will also mitigate the inflation in the country.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan in wake of after-effects of lockdown, earmarked Rs100 billion for relief and Rs25 billion for NDMA, which exhibits his visionary leadership.

He also appreciated Prime Minister's decision of deferring the payments of interest of small industries and agriculture sectors.

Progressive agriculturists Adnan Malik in his exclusive talk with APP told that Prime Minister Imran Khan took the timely decision of announcing relief package amid situation after pandemic in the country. He said that people were looking at the government to take care of those who got affected by lockdown and Prime Minister didn't disappoint them.