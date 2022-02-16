UrduPoint.com

People Protest Against Fencing Of Road

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2022 | 09:14 PM

Assistant Commissioner Havelian Akasha Kiran on Wednesday said that the purpose of the fence along roadside was the safety of commuters and people living in the surrounding of the road

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner Havelian Akasha Kiran on Wednesday said that the purpose of the fence along roadside was the safety of commuters and people living in the surrounding of the road.

He was talking to protesting people of villages of Dhamtoor bypass.

A couple of months ago Langra Dhamtor Bypass road was fenced to avoid any untoward interruption from the surrounding areas.

