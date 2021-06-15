UrduPoint.com
People Protest Against Open Availability Of Crystal Meth In Tirah, Drazinda

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 07:56 PM

The people of Tirah Valley of Khyber tribal district on Monday staged a protest demonstration against the increasing use of ice drug or crystal meth in the area

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :The people of Tirah Valley of Khyber tribal district on Monday staged a protest demonstration against the increasing use of ice drug or crystal meth in the area.

The rally was arranged by Shalobar Qaumi Council, a local social organization, and led by Dr Zakir Khan, Dr Hakeem Khan and Fazle Rabi Afridi. The protesters were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the use of ice drug. They held a walk from Tirah Maidan Shalobar sports Complex to Pir Mela.

The protesters also expressed grave concern over increasing use of crystal meth among the local youth and termed it the result of negligence of the concerned authorities.

They said joblessness is increasing in Tirah Maidan which is also causing increase in poverty ratio due to which the youth are indulging in negative activities.

They said strict laws have been introduced to control the menace of ice drug, but its implementation is yet to be seen. They demanded for taking a decisive action in Khyber tribal district and rest of merged areas to eliminate the menace of narcotics once and for all.

The protesters called upon District Police Officer (DPO) Wasim Riaz and Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad to take steps for resolution of the issue.

Similarly, the people of Drazinda Dera Ismail Khan had also stage protest against increasing use of ice in the area. They demanded of the government to take action against the narcotics dealers to eliminate the menace of narcotics from the area and save the lives of our youth.

