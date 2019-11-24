People protests against desecration of Holy Quran in Norway

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :People in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province stage protest against desecration of Holy Quran in Norway.

Protesters were raised placards inscribed with slogans against Norway government.

Despite of clear communication from Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan in his address at UN that feeling of Muslims around the globe should not be hurt but once again desecration of Holy Quran was occurred which tease at the sentiments of Muslims across the world, the protesters said.