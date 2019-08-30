People rally Constitution Avenue, key thoroughfares to mark solidarity with Kashmiris

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 05:19 PM

The people from different walks of life including special children, senior citizens and students among others rally at Constitution Avenue and key thoroughfares of the federal capital to mark Kashmir Solidarity Hour

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :The people from different walks of life including special children, senior citizens and students among others rally at Constitution Avenue and key thoroughfares of the Federal capital to mark Kashmir Solidarity Hour.

The marchers were holding Pakistani and Kashmiri flags to mark solidarity with the tyrannized Kashmiris in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJK).

The main gathering was held at Prime Minister Secretariat where Prime Minister Imran Khan delivered his key note address to the nation.

The demonstrators also comprised public servants from various ministries, public departments, private entities' employees, advocates from lawyers' fraternity and girls from federal schools and colleges holding national flags of the country and Kashmir who chanted slogans for the liberation of IoJK and also raised slogans against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi portraying the demonizing face of fascist India.

The public servants brought rallies in small gatherings which mustered up at the PM secretariat which later culminated at D-Chowk.

As per the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan at 1200 hours sirens were blown and traffic signals were halted red for 30 minutes to mark the protest at national level before the global community. The National Anthems of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) were played which turned the ambience enthusiastic for everyone.

The different gatherings at PM Secretariat, before National Assembly and D-Chowk were attended by cabinet members, parliamentarians and prime ministers advisers including Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Minister for Privatization Muhammad Mian Soomro, Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati, State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan and other senior leadership.

