People Rally In Support Of Pak Armed Forces
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2025 | 07:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) The people of Faisalabad took to the streets to express solidarity with the armed forces by following Operation Bunyan-ul-Marsoos here on Saturday.
The city echoed with the slogans of “Pakistan Zindabad” and “Pak Army Zindabad” as thousands of people participated in a grand rally organized by the district administration.
The rally highlighted nationwide unity and unwavering public support for Pak armed forces in the wake of Operation Bunyanu-ul-Marsoos which was hailed as a bold and historic response to Indian aggression.
Divisional Commissioner Maryam Khan, flanked by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Zeeshan Asghar, MPA Jafar Ali Hocha, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (retired) Nadeem Nasir and City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar, led the rally in which a large number of people belonging to all walks of life including government officials, traders, lawyers, students, civil society and media representatives participated.
Speaking to the crowd, Divisional Commissioner Maryam Khan described the operation Bunyan-ul-Marsoos as a “historic response in broad daylight” and urged the citizens to rely on official control room numbers instead of rumors during any emergency.
RPO Zeeshan Asghar said that the operation Bunyan-ul-Marsoos was not just a countermeasure but it was a strong message to India that “Pakistan is not weak”.
Meanwhile, Civil Defense teams also launched the training of citizens for dealing with emergency situations and ensure civilian safety.
Recent Stories
Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: PCB chairman
US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali sisters shine on global stage, win ..
Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure of Operation Sindoor
KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters amid security concerns
Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as airspace reopens
Vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery & Anti-Drop Armor De ..
Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authority named a Great Place to Work ..
Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exemplary experience in trade fac ..
Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-year career
Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after ceasefire with India
Amber Heard announces birth of twins on Mother's Day 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Elderly man’s body found near water channel1 minute ago
-
Cleft lip, cleft palate patients to receive free examination, surgeries at camps1 minute ago
-
Rescue 1122 Dera tackles over 190 emergencies last week1 minute ago
-
Students celebrate defence' victory against enemy aggression11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's missile attacks forced India to bow down : Makhdoom Saeed11 minutes ago
-
Historic unity across fronts: military, public, media, institutions stand as one11 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayers of martyr cops of Chamkani suicide attack offered11 minutes ago
-
KP CS condemns Chamakni suicide attack, pays tribute to martyred cops11 minutes ago
-
Flying drones, quadcopters banned under Section 14421 minutes ago
-
Operation Iron Wall: A historic success of Pakistan on all fronts21 minutes ago
-
Only Kashmir, Terrorism, and Water on table in any talks with India: Khawaja Asif31 minutes ago
-
Thousands rush to apply for PM's youth Laptop scheme as deadline looms31 minutes ago