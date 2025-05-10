Open Menu

People Rally In Support Of Pak Armed Forces

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2025 | 07:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) The people of Faisalabad took to the streets to express solidarity with the armed forces by following Operation Bunyan-ul-Marsoos here on Saturday.

The city echoed with the slogans of “Pakistan Zindabad” and “Pak Army Zindabad” as thousands of people participated in a grand rally organized by the district administration.

The rally highlighted nationwide unity and unwavering public support for Pak armed forces in the wake of Operation Bunyanu-ul-Marsoos which was hailed as a bold and historic response to Indian aggression.

Divisional Commissioner Maryam Khan, flanked by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Zeeshan Asghar, MPA Jafar Ali Hocha, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (retired) Nadeem Nasir and City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar, led the rally in which a large number of people belonging to all walks of life including government officials, traders, lawyers, students, civil society and media representatives participated.

Speaking to the crowd, Divisional Commissioner Maryam Khan described the operation Bunyan-ul-Marsoos as a “historic response in broad daylight” and urged the citizens to rely on official control room numbers instead of rumors during any emergency.

RPO Zeeshan Asghar said that the operation Bunyan-ul-Marsoos was not just a countermeasure but it was a strong message to India that “Pakistan is not weak”.

Meanwhile, Civil Defense teams also launched the training of citizens for dealing with emergency situations and ensure civilian safety.

