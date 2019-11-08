People reach Iqbal Manzil in large numbers to pay tribue to Allama Iqbal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :A large number of people reached Iqbal Manzil on Friday to pay tribute to the poet of the East Allama Muhammad Iqbal

They showed keen interest in personal belongings of Iqbal and rare books and his pictures displayed there.

Talking to APP, Syed Riaz Hussain Naqvi, In-charge/caretaker of Iqbal Manzil, said that this time eleven more rare letters, written by Allama Iqbal to different national and foreign dignitaries during his stay at Iqbal Manzil, had also been displayed for the public view. He said that several other rare pictures of Allama Iqbal, his family members had also been displayed.

Riaz Hussain said the number of visitors to Iqbal Manzil, the birthplace of Allama Iqbal, was increasing day by day. He said that around 20,000 to 25,000 visitors visit Iqbal Manzil only on Nov 9 every year.