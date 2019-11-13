(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Shaukat Yusufzai Thuesday said Maulana Fazlur Rehman seemed perturbed and lost his senses as people have rejected his politics of agitation and political chaos

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Shaukat Yusufzai Thuesday said Maulana Fazlur Rehman seemed perturbed and lost his senses as people have rejected his politics of agitation and political chaos.

In a video message, he said Maulana Fazlur Rehman wanted to take revenge of his election defeat from people of country. He said closing roads would create inconvenience for public.

The minister said the Maulana had been planning to spread chaos from day one, but he was defeated and his sit-in failed.

Shaukat Yousafzai said the government had put the country on the path of development after passing through difficult time.

"Now it is the time to give relief to the people. Prime Minister Imran Khan saved Pakistan from bankruptcy," he said.

He said that Fazlur Rahman wanted to destabilize the country by spreading political chaos.

He said JUI-F has no justification for protesting against the government. He said "People have rejected his narrative of political anarchy."Shoukat said no body would be allowed to violate law and breach peace of people by blocking highways and roads.