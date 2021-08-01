'People reject narrative of opposition parties'

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Deputy Secretary General (Punjab) Mir Omar Farooq Mayer said that people rejected the narrative of opposition parties in PP-38.

In a statement on the victory of Ahsan Saleem in PP-38 and Hafiz Hamid Raza in LA-36 Sialkot, Mir Omar Farooq said the victory in the Sialkot by-election was an expression of the people's confidence in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). He said that corrupt mafia also suffered defeat in Sialkot.

He said the PTI proved by winning the seat of opposition party that only honest politics would prevail in Pakistan. He said the people of Sialkot had buried the negative politics of the corrupt gang.

He said that election result had proved that people trust in the leadership and policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Prime Minister Imran Khan will always make decisions in the interest of country and the nation, he said.

District President Chaudhry Idrees Ahmed Cheema, General Secretary Chaudhry Shah Nawaz, FinanceSecretary Muhammad Ikram Anjum, District Vice Chairman Chief Minister's Complaints Cell Mehr Zeeshan Mushtaq, Deputy Secretary General Traders Zone Punjab Umar Iqbal Malik and others were also presenton the occasion.