People Reject Opposition Parties: Qasim Suri

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 09:30 PM

People reject opposition parties: Qasim Suri

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri here on Sunday said people had rejected the opposition parties while they had done nothing for stabilizing the country in the past.

He shared these views while talking to media persons after attending a certificate distribution ceremony at National Institute of Management (NIM).

Suri said opposition parties were confused due to the growing popularity of Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding the country was moving towards development in every fields under the leadership of the prime minister.

He said statements of Ayaz Sadiq were condemnable, adding there was no place in Pakistan for those who spoke against the national institutions.

The deputy speaker said that by wearing Baloch clothes, sympathy of the people could not be won.

He said that on one would be brought down the Balochistan government adding that after every two months, there was talk of in-house change in Balochistan which had no reality.

Suri said that the statement of PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq about the national institutions was shameful.

PML-N workers and its members of parliamentarians had begun to disassociate themselves from the Nawaz Sharif in that regard, he said.

He said the world powers wanted to destabilize Pakistan but Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its allies stood with the armed forces and national institutions for stability of the country.

