UrduPoint.com

People Reject Opposition's Negative Politics: Governor Sindh

Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2022 | 07:52 PM

People reject opposition's negative politics: Governor Sindh

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Tuesday said that the opposition wanted to create storm in a cup of tea however their attempt to mislead the people would be foiled

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Tuesday said that the opposition wanted to create storm in a cup of tea however their attempt to mislead the people would be foiled.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here at CM Office in which political situation and promotion of inter-provincial harmony was discussed.

The Governor Sindh condemned the negative politics of the opposition, saying the people of the country had already rejected the opposition's narrative to disrupt the economic stability.

Talking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said like the resignations call, no-confidence motion of the opposition would also fail.

Some political parties had already parted ways by mistrusting the opposition alliance, therefore, the scattered PDM should first care for its existence, he added.

He said the country was moving forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, however, the opposition wanted to put the country in reverse gear.

Related Topics

Sindh Imran Khan Storm Prime Minister Chief Minister Governor Punjab Alliance Cuban Peso Opposition Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

US trade deficit ends 2021 with slight increase ag ..

US trade deficit ends 2021 with slight increase against expectations

2 minutes ago
 Olivia Colman, Penelope Cruz, Nicole Kidman Nomina ..

Olivia Colman, Penelope Cruz, Nicole Kidman Nominated for Best Actress - Academy ..

2 minutes ago
 Court awards life imprisonment to killer

Court awards life imprisonment to killer

2 minutes ago
 Salah set for Liverpool return after Africa Cup of ..

Salah set for Liverpool return after Africa Cup of Nations heartbreak

2 minutes ago
 Delay in registration of FIR not to be tolerated: ..

Delay in registration of FIR not to be tolerated: IGP

5 minutes ago
 Minister stresses ulema role in promoting peace, h ..

Minister stresses ulema role in promoting peace, harmony

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>