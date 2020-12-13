People reject PMD in Lahore: CM aide

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Chief Minister on food, Mian Khaliq-ur-Rehman Sunday said that people have rejected anti-state narrative of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in Lahore.

Talking to APP, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan was elected by the people. Opposition should wait till 2023.

"After Peshawar, Karachi , Multan now people rejects opposition in Lahore", he said.

Khaliq-ur-Rehman said that the main concern of leadership of PDM was to save their looted money and trying to blackmail government to get NRO.

Mian Khaliq-ur-Rehman said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had made it clear that no compromise would be made on corruption cases and corrupt mafia had to face accountability process.

He said that people realized hidden agenda of opposition and rejected narrative of convicted criminals.

He said despite threats of coronavirus, leadership of PDM was forcing people to come out of their homes.

He said peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was restored due to sacrifices of security forces, police and polices of PTI government.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet members, led by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan were working hard for the welfare of the people and development work was in full swing in province.