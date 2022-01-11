UrduPoint.com

People Reject PML-N's Incompetent Leaders: MNA

Faizan Hashmi Published January 11, 2022 | 10:42 PM

People reject PML-N's incompetent leaders: MNA

Member National Assembly (MNA), Aliya Hamza Malik on Tuesday said that people have rejected the Pakistan Muslim League-N's incompetent leaders who are enjoying life in London with corruption money

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA), Aliya Hamza Malik on Tuesday said that people have rejected the Pakistan Muslim League-N's incompetent leaders who are enjoying life in London with corruption money.

Sharif family and Ex finance minister Ishaq Dar had found involved in damaging the country's economy, she said while talking to a private television channel.

Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif, Ishaq Dar and Salman Shahbaz had made the money through unfair resources, she stated.

The PML-N, was responsible to sign expensive agreements in energy sector, she said adding that the people are facing difficulties due to inefficient policies made by the leaders of last regime.

Appreciating the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leadership, she said the incumbent government was taking all possible steps to improve the living standard of thepoor people and for this, various public interest projects have been launched to achieve the progress.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Corruption National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Ishaq Dar London Progress Money Muslim Family TV All Government

Recent Stories

Five held for refilling gas illegally, selling pet ..

Five held for refilling gas illegally, selling petrol

2 minutes ago
 US Envoy to NATO Says Not Much Compromise With Rus ..

US Envoy to NATO Says Not Much Compromise With Russia on Alliance's Expansion Ea ..

2 minutes ago
 Omicron Variant Shows That COVID-19 Not Yet Endemi ..

Omicron Variant Shows That COVID-19 Not Yet Endemic - EMA Official

2 minutes ago
 Country to flourish through promotion of industrie ..

Country to flourish through promotion of industries: Maleeka Bukhari

2 minutes ago
 American Red Cross Says Facing First National Bloo ..

American Red Cross Says Facing First National Blood Crisis in US Amid Omicron Su ..

9 minutes ago
 Record 15Mln New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Last 7 ..

Record 15Mln New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Last 7 Days - WHO

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.