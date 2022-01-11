Member National Assembly (MNA), Aliya Hamza Malik on Tuesday said that people have rejected the Pakistan Muslim League-N's incompetent leaders who are enjoying life in London with corruption money

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA), Aliya Hamza Malik on Tuesday said that people have rejected the Pakistan Muslim League-N's incompetent leaders who are enjoying life in London with corruption money.

Sharif family and Ex finance minister Ishaq Dar had found involved in damaging the country's economy, she said while talking to a private television channel.

Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif, Ishaq Dar and Salman Shahbaz had made the money through unfair resources, she stated.

The PML-N, was responsible to sign expensive agreements in energy sector, she said adding that the people are facing difficulties due to inefficient policies made by the leaders of last regime.

Appreciating the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leadership, she said the incumbent government was taking all possible steps to improve the living standard of thepoor people and for this, various public interest projects have been launched to achieve the progress.