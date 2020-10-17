People reject politics of joint opposition, rally a flop show: Shinwari

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Convener of Pakistan-Afghanistan and central Asian States Trade, Shahid Khan Shinwari Saturday said that the people have rejected the agitation and issue less politics of the joint opposition and its rally was a flop show.

Talking to APP, Shahid Khan Shinwari, also a senior member of the Federation Chamber of Commerce and recently awarded best businessperson of the Year award, said that people were fed up with the agitation and confrontation politics of the joint opposition and wanted solutions to their problems.

Shahid Khan Shinwari, who is working hard to develop new trade lines between Pakistan-Afghanistan and Central Asian States, termed the opposition parties rally in Gujranwala as a totally flop show to attract common people.

He said that opposition parties should first tell the nation for what purpose the rally was held. He (Nawaz Sharif) is answerable to the public of looting public money. "How can a convicted person sitting abroad be conspiring against the elected government working day night for the welfare of the people," Shahid Khan questioned.

Shahid Khan said that PTI single handedly pulled large crowds and held huge rallies with public support but 11- parties opposition parties failed to attract the general public. He said people have rejected the narrative of the opposition which only wanted to get NRO and stop the accountability process.

Shahid Khan Shinwari also condemned vulgar language used during speeches reflecting frustration of the opposition parties.

He said people have voted Pakistan Tahrik-e-Insaf into power for resolution of their problems, elimination of corruption, strengthening of institutions, and putting the country on the path of progress and development.

He said new trade links have been established between Pakistan, Afghanistan and Central Asian States and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is a gate to these links.

He said people had rejected opposition parties in the 2018 general elections after they failed to address their problems in their respective regimes despite coming to power repeatedly. He said there is no room for the agitation politics of opposition and that is why they failed to attract masses at Gujranwala.

Pakistan and its people, he said, were important for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government and all their problems would be addressed besides a system in all departments that have been established as we are going to reform and get good governance.

He said the PTI government strongly believed in democratic norms and that was why free hands had been given to joint opposition to hold a public meeting at Gujranwala. Despite free hand, he said the show of joint opposition completely flopped at Gujranwala.

He said, filthy language in the rally exposes growing frustration in opposition parties and they should have shown some unity during the rally as workers could not wait to listen to speeches of other party leaders and started leaving the venue. He said that the last speaker of the rally addressed empty chairs.

There was no match between huge rallies held by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf at its own and a rally of 11-opposition parties, which failed to fill the rally arena. The opposition at first should unite under an umbrella then challenge the government.

He said that PTI continues to struggle against corrupt mafia till it's logical end and alliance of corrupt opposition has further strengthened resolve of Prime Minister, Imran Khan to get the country free from all corrupt mafias.