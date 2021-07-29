People reject PPP, PML-N for not delivering in AJK: Senator

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), Senator Faisal Javed on Thursday said that people have rejected the Pakistan People Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, for not delivering in Azad Jammu and Kashmir

The PPP and PML-N had failed to perform in AJK during their period of tenures of governments, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The AJK voters had given heavy mandate to PTI leadership because of dynamic policies and vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he stated.

Replying to a question, Senator Faisal Javed said the people did not support the Opposition parties during elections because of unclear narrative promoted by PPP and PML-N leaders. He assured that PTI would take all possible measures to resolve genuine issues of people living in AJK.