People Reject PPP, PML-N For Not Delivering In AJK: Senator

Umer Jamshaid 12 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 10:49 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), Senator Faisal Javed on Thursday said that people have rejected the Pakistan People Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, for not delivering in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The PPP and PML-N had failed to perform in AJK during their period of tenures of governments, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The AJK voters had given heavy mandate to PTI leadership because of dynamic policies and vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he stated.

Replying to a question, Senator Faisal Javed said the people did not support the Opposition parties during elections because of unclear narrative promoted by PPP and PML-N leaders. He assured that PTI would take all possible measures to resolve genuine issues of people living in AJK.

