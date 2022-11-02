(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said that the people of Pakistan have rejected the PTI's long march which aimed to create chaos in the country.

A little number of people are participating in the long march of PTI but the majority of citizen had rejected Khan's agenda prepared to weaken the economy, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Imran Khan has been removed through a vote of no-confidence in the assembly, he said. Imran Khan had stated earlier that the next elections would be conducted in 2023, he said.

He said Imran Khan is pressurizing the coalition government through a long march for early elections. The government had already taken notice of Imran's party and made all necessary arrangements for the security of Red Zone, he added.