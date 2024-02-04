People reject who ruined country: Sherpao

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Sunday said the people must not vote for the ones, who undermined the country and ruined its economy.

Addressing a gathering at Gandheri Union Council in Charsadda, he said the nation must not forget the ones, who staged attacks on the government buildings and military installations.

Criticising the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he said its leadership polarized the society and created divisions.

He said the PTI had turned political differences into personal vendetta.

“Imran Khan misguided the youth and provoked them to attack the military installations,” he said.

Calling for reconciliation, Aftab Sherpao said that after the election the political parties should join hands to come up with a common agenda to revive the economy and put the country on the path to development.

He said the country could not afford political instability as enough damage had been done by indulging in politics of hatred.

He said the poor were grappling with a host of issues, including skyrocketing inflation and unemployment.

“The next government would have to work hard to give relief to the have-nots, who have been exposed to unbearable inflation,” he maintained.

He said the political parties should not care about power rather they should care about the poor.

“The problems facing the country need out-of-the-box thinking,” he remarked.

Aftab Sherpao said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and its merged districts were not getting due rights.

He said the pledges made with the residents of the ex-Fata remained unfulfilled, which has created despondency among the local people.

He said the law and order was deteriorating, calling for efforts to beef up security to ensure the holding of the peaceful elections.

He reiterated his resolve that if voted to power, the QWP would spare no effort to address the prevailing challenges and provide relief to people.

