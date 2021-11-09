UrduPoint.com

People Rejected Incompetent League In 2018 Elections: Gill

Faizan Hashmi 15 seconds ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 02:50 PM

People rejected incompetent league in 2018 elections: Gill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Tuesday said that the people rejected the incompetent league during the 2018 general elections.

In reaction to the statement of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, he said that those who are disqualified will face such embarrassment in the next general elections of 2023.

He said that incompetent Sharif and his courtiers have no space in Pakistani politics.

He added that there was only one system suitable for the cpurtiers where they could plunder the national wealth.

Gill said LNG's robbers were giving lectures on LNG daily. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi committed corruption under the patronage of Sharif's family, he added.

He said that the rented premier of the Sharif family should stop delivering lectures on democracy.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Democracy 2018 Family

Recent Stories

As many as 23 million people marching towards star ..

As many as 23 million people marching towards starvation in Afghanistan: WFP

18 minutes ago
 Peace talks with TTP important keeping in view geo ..

Peace talks with TTP important keeping in view geo-political situation: Ziaullah ..

17 minutes ago
 DPR Foreign Minister Says Kiev Seized Staromarievk ..

DPR Foreign Minister Says Kiev Seized Staromarievka Settlement in Donbas Gray Zo ..

20 minutes ago
 Chinese mainland reports 43 locally transmitted CO ..

Chinese mainland reports 43 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

17 minutes ago
 Kiev Ignores All DPR Requests Related to Staromari ..

Kiev Ignores All DPR Requests Related to Staromarievka Seizure - DPR Foreign Min ..

22 minutes ago
 Stoltenberg Discussed Border Crisis With Duda, Rea ..

Stoltenberg Discussed Border Crisis With Duda, Reaffirmed NATO's Support for Pol ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.