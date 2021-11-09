People rejected incompetent league in 2018 elections: Gill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Tuesday said that the people rejected the incompetent league during the 2018 general elections.

In reaction to the statement of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, he said that those who are disqualified will face such embarrassment in the next general elections of 2023.

He said that incompetent Sharif and his courtiers have no space in Pakistani politics.

He added that there was only one system suitable for the cpurtiers where they could plunder the national wealth.

Gill said LNG's robbers were giving lectures on LNG daily. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi committed corruption under the patronage of Sharif's family, he added.

He said that the rented premier of the Sharif family should stop delivering lectures on democracy.