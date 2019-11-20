People rejected JUI-F protest, undemocratic tactics : Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Wednesday the people rejected the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam- Fazl protest and undemocratic tactics proving that they do not support extremism.

In a series of tweets, she said the people thwarted all the plans of Maulana Fazlur Rehman and that is why he had to rely on the exit plan. Maulana Fazlur Rehman came and left Islamabad empty handed, she remarked.

The Special Assistant said the people have also rejected the roads block plan of the JUI (F).

She urged Maulana not to spoil his political future by creating hurdles of ego in the way of democracy. She said instead of showing political madness, Maulana Fazlur Rehman should go back to his constituency.

The SAPM said the government demonstrated democratic posture by resorting to patience and accepted the right of protest of the JUI (F).

She said the threats and speeches of Maulana Fazlur Rehman that he made against Imran Khan's sit-in were also part of history. She reminded that it is the same parliament where the son of Maulana Fazlur Rehman was sitting and enjoying all the perks.