LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Communication & Works Sardar Muhammad Asif Nakai on Friday said that people rejected the opposition 's call of black day and celebrated "Thanksgiving Day" for getting rid of looters and plunderers.

He said that the elements having black past should not hoodwink people by observing black day.

The minister said that mafia and thieves were altogether in the shape of opposition. That was why, opposition did not discuss problems being faced by the people of the country and always tried to hide its corruption by creating hue and cry, he added.

He said that corrupt elements who were hatching conspiracy against the government should answer first about the looted public money.

He said that Pakistan was a great country and the PTI under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would take it to new heights of greatness.

He said the nation had shown confidence on Prime Minister Imran Khan and he would come up to the expectations of the people.

He said that progress and prosperity was the first priority of the PTI government, adding, the government was struggling for the redressal of problems being faced by the people.