PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :Defence Minister Pervez Khattak Sunday said that people have rejected the narrative of opposition in the recent Cantonment Boards (CB) elections and asked all opposition parties to field a joint candidate against him in the forthcoming polls to test their popularity.

Addressing a public gathering organized after clean sweep of PTI in CB polls at Risalpur, he said that the so-called popular political parties like PPP, PML-N and Jamaat-e-Islami even failed to obtain double figures of votes in Nowshera Cantonment.

The celebrations organized on Kachi Ground was attended by thousands of PTI workers that was also addressed by MNA Dr. Imran Khattak, PTI district president MPA Idrees Khattak, MPA Ibrahim Khattak and newly elected CB members including Engineer Waqar, Aurangzeb Mohmand, Sajid Faheem Mashwani, and others.

The defence minister said the people of Nowshera have always stood by him, saying few conspirators cannot compete him. He said those who were threatening for resignations should tender their resignation.

He said that he has always liked competition and went on to say that Dr. Imran Khattak has secured 80,000 votes from the constituency and over 130 villages gave them their mandate. Similarly, he said, he himself had obtained over 70,000 votes in NA-25 and won all five provincial assembly Constituencies from the district.

Pervez Khattak said Prime Minister Imran Khan has waged a 25 years long struggle against corruption and opposition could not deviate him from his agenda.

He said the PTI would hold all thieves and plunderers accountable. He said that very soon Prime Minister Imran Khan would visit Nowshera where the later would be welcomed by millions of people. He said that he had always believed in contest and will face them alone in the forthcoming elections.

The PTI stalwart said that Electoral Reforms Bill for the use of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) in 2023 general elections would be passed with simple majority to hold general elections on EVM while local bodies' polls will also be held through EVM.

He said that the government had always invited opposition for cooperation in legislation but it always adopted stubborn attitude. He assured the people of Nowshera that by the year 2023 the electricity and gas supply to each and every house of the district would be ensured while modern optical fibre will also be extended to the nook and corner of the district.

He also announced the provision of special grant for Nowshera and Risalpur Cantonments and installation of solar system in all mosques and schools of the district.