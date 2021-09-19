UrduPoint.com

People Rejected Opposition's Narrative In CB Polls: Khattak

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 09:40 PM

People rejected opposition's narrative in CB polls: Khattak

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :Defence Minister Pervez Khattak Sunday said that people have rejected the narrative of opposition in the recent Cantonment Boards (CB) elections and asked all opposition parties to field a joint candidate against him in the forthcoming polls to test their popularity.

Addressing a public gathering organized after clean sweep of PTI in CB polls at Risalpur, he said that the so-called popular political parties like PPP, PML-N and Jamaat-e-Islami even failed to obtain double figures of votes in Nowshera Cantonment.

The celebrations organized on Kachi Ground was attended by thousands of PTI workers that was also addressed by MNA Dr. Imran Khattak, PTI district president MPA Idrees Khattak, MPA Ibrahim Khattak and newly elected CB members including Engineer Waqar, Aurangzeb Mohmand, Sajid Faheem Mashwani, and others.

The defence minister said the people of Nowshera have always stood by him, saying few conspirators cannot compete him. He said those who were threatening for resignations should tender their resignation.

He said that he has always liked competition and went on to say that Dr. Imran Khattak has secured 80,000 votes from the constituency and over 130 villages gave them their mandate. Similarly, he said, he himself had obtained over 70,000 votes in NA-25 and won all five provincial assembly Constituencies from the district.

Pervez Khattak said Prime Minister Imran Khan has waged a 25 years long struggle against corruption and opposition could not deviate him from his agenda.

He said the PTI would hold all thieves and plunderers accountable. He said that very soon Prime Minister Imran Khan would visit Nowshera where the later would be welcomed by millions of people. He said that he had always believed in contest and will face them alone in the forthcoming elections.

The PTI stalwart said that Electoral Reforms Bill for the use of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) in 2023 general elections would be passed with simple majority to hold general elections on EVM while local bodies' polls will also be held through EVM.

He said that the government had always invited opposition for cooperation in legislation but it always adopted stubborn attitude. He assured the people of Nowshera that by the year 2023 the electricity and gas supply to each and every house of the district would be ensured while modern optical fibre will also be extended to the nook and corner of the district.

He also announced the provision of special grant for Nowshera and Risalpur Cantonments and installation of solar system in all mosques and schools of the district.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Defence Minister Pervez Khattak Electricity Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Provincial Assembly Visit Nowshera Gas Sunday All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Million NA-25 Opposition

Recent Stories

Dubai Tourism provides platform for stakeholders t ..

Dubai Tourism provides platform for stakeholders to get key insights into EXPO 2 ..

28 minutes ago
 ADSC, ADNOC unveil three major announcements for t ..

ADSC, ADNOC unveil three major announcements for the 2021 ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marath ..

28 minutes ago
 RTA leads the world in lifecycle of asset manageme ..

RTA leads the world in lifecycle of asset management: Study

29 minutes ago
 flydubai expands its operations to Romania

Flydubai expands its operations to Romania

43 minutes ago
 IGCF will turn spotlight on impact of conspiracy t ..

IGCF will turn spotlight on impact of conspiracy theories

43 minutes ago
 UAE to play leading role in emerging Global Hydrog ..

UAE to play leading role in emerging Global Hydrogen Market

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.