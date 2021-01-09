Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the people have totally rejected the opposition's negative politics of rallies and public gatherings

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the people have totally rejected the opposition's negative politics of rallies and public gatherings.

In a statement issued here, he said the opposition will never tender resignations from the assemblies as the PDM was divided on this issue. The opposition was insulting democratic values by not giving respect to the people's mandate.

Usman Buzdar said the rejected elements were doing criticism for the sake of criticism just to gain political millage.

The government has taken practical measures for the welfare and betterment of the people as Pakistan has got an honest and sincere leader like Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the government had completed those development projects in its short span of two and half year which former governments failed to deliver in years. There was no more one man show in the province.

Development projects were being completed with the consultation of public representatives, he added.