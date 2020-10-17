People rejected PDM public meeting: MNA

Brig.(retd) Rahat Amanullah Bhatti MNA has said that masses have rejected the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) public meeting in Gujranwala

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Brig.(retd) Rahat Amanullah Bhatti MNA has said that masses have rejected the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) public meeting in Gujranwala.

In a statement, he said that the people rejected opposition parties in 2018 general elections after they failed to address their problems in their governments. He said that the opposition coalition wanted to seek relief and protest movement was a bid to avoid accountability process only.

He said agitation politics of opposition has been made irrelevant by masses at Gujranwala.

Pakistan and its people were important for Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and all their problems would be addressed, he added.

He said the PTI government strongly believed in democratic norms and that was why free hand has been given to joint opposition to hold public meeting at Gujranwala. Despite free hand, he said the show of joint opposition was completely flopped at Gujranwala.