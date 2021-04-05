ISLAMABAD, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Monday said that the opposition leaders' had no agenda except to get their corruption cases closed but people have rejected PDM's agenda.

Talking to a private news channel, Faisal said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would always be remembered for its 'Corruption bachao' agenda.

Senator Faisal said for the very first time in the history, a sitting government was dealing with 'Mafias' with iron fist, adding,"things take time to change in a democracy".

Replying to a query, he said that the government will not allow Maryam Nawaz to go abroad at any cost as her father Nawaz Sharif went abroad for treatment and started politics there.